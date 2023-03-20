Evmos Price Down 14.6% This Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $87.21 million and $1.12 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

