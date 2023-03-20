Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Exchange Income stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.