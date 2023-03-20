Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $106.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 696,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

