Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 949,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 762,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

