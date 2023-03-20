Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Down 4.5%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 555,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,103,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,655,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 72,136 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.