Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM opened at $126.14 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Further Reading

