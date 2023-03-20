FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

FedEx stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.29. 1,009,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,316. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

