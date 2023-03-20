Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 86,498 shares.The stock last traded at $34.87 and had previously closed at $34.70.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $506.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 64,962.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,340,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 145,574 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,078 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

