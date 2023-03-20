Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

