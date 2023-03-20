Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 4,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,893. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 331.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $77,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

