Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 4,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,893. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
