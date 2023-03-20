Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.78. Approximately 3,510,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,426,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

