Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
