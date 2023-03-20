Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

