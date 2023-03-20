Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Reaches $2.33 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00020683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $394.09 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 407,104,192 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

