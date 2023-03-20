Financial Contrast: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -220.94% -6,795.29% -183.66% DexCom 11.73% 16.66% 6.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 DexCom 0 2 10 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than DexCom.

This table compares Biotricity and DexCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 4.30 -$29.13 million ($0.40) -1.57 DexCom $2.91 billion 15.13 $341.20 million $0.81 140.22

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DexCom beats Biotricity on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

