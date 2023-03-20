Firestone Capital Management Acquires 7,954 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SCHF traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $33.34. 1,048,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,419. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

