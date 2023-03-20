Firestone Capital Management Buys 4,109 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTI traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $197.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83. The firm has a market cap of $269.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.