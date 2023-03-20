First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Gap Up to $509.06

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $509.06, but opened at $526.39. First Citizens BancShares shares last traded at $560.84, with a volume of 51,002 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $783.30.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.