First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Director Acquires $50,115.00 in Stock

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Featured Stories

