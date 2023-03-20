First Hawaiian Bank Buys 11,021 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 2.96% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $25,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 93,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $65.43 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $73.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

