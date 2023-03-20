First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $632.88 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

