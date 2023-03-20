First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.64 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

