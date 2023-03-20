First Hawaiian Bank Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

GILD opened at $77.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

