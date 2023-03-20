First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

