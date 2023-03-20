First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.81. First Horizon shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 1,589,225 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after buying an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.