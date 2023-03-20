First National Bank of South Miami Buys 267 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 392.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Adobe were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,039. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.