First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.98. 618,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

