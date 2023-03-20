First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.36. 16,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

