First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Boeing were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

Boeing stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.