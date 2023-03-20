First National Bank of South Miami Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.87. 334,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,043. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

