First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,259,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,485 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 552,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 252,867 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 276,549 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 347,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,014,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,830,582. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

