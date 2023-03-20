First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,018,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 16,226,636 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $23.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

