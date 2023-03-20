FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 198,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 319,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.