Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FISV traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,233. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

