Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,773 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

