FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLT. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.27.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

