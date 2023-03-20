Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Flex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FLEX opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

