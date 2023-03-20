Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

FTK opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Flotek Industries has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.