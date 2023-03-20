Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Foot Locker updated its FY24 guidance to $3.35-3.65 EPS.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,471 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,014,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,722,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.32.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

