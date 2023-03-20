Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. cut its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 9.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

