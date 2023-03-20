Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $25.57. Franchise Group shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 389,914 shares trading hands.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $878.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is -126.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

