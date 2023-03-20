Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Gap Up to $22.75

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $25.57. Franchise Group shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 389,914 shares trading hands.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $878.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is -126.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Further Reading

