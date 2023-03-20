Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 495,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 5,825.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 278,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,190,000.

Shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,253 shares. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

