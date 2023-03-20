Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %
FMS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
