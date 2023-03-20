Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.20.

FMS opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

