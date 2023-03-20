Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of FTEK stock remained flat at $1.24 during trading on Friday. 46,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.