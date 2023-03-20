G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $10,384.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00061890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00042631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000200 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

