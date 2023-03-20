Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLPI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 115,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,333. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

