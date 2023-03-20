GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $38.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

GDS Price Performance

GDS stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GDS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More

