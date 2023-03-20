General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.28), with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.28).

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

