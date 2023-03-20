General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

