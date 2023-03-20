General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

