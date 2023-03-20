Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 60,134 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.